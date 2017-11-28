Synthetic ‘ice’ rink opens

KENNEWICK — Lower Yakima Valley residents who want to try “ice” skating have an outdoor venue in which to skate.
The annual downtown Kennewick outdoor arena is open through the holidays.
The “ice” is synthetic and similar to plastic, rink officials said, noting it’s good for beginners.
