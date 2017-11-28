Winery plans open house

PROSSER — As a holiday event, Airfield Estates is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at 560 Merlot Drive.
Shoppers and wine tasters can mingle with the winemakers, do a little shopping and be entertained by music from Sam Fickel.
The winery will also have a gift wrapping station available.
