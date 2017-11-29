Drugs found on stolen goods search

On a search for stolen property Sunday, police officers ran into drugs and drug paraphernalia.

After securing an amended warrant, the officers continued the search and arrested two people.

Sandra Castillo, 30, of Grandview and Benigno Gaudencio Brito, 37, also of Grandview made their preliminary appearances in Yakima County Superior Court on drug possession charges Monday.

According to Officer J. Driscoll, who wrote the probable cause narrative, officers went to 1307 Stassen way on a search warrant for stolen property.

During the search for stolen goods, officers found several drugs and drug paraphernalia, Driscoll said. Officers secured an amended warrant and continued the search.

Driscoll said officers found “large amounts” of green vegetable matter in Brito’s and Castillo’s room.” There were also scales, drying equipment and evidence of plant cultivation, Driscoll said.