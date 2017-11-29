Levy talk tomorrow

PROSSER — The School Board has called for a special meeting tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at the staff development room, 1500 Grant Ave.
The reason for the meeting is a discussion of the upcoming maintenance and operations levy election.
