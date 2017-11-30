Map prices on the rise

— Recreationalists are urged to purchase U.S. Forest maps prior to Jan. 1.

For the first time in nearly a decade, increasing costs of production, printing and distribution are driving the need for the U.S. Forest Service to increase the price of its maps. Prices of paper and plastic coated maps will increase to $14.

Forest recreation maps are currently available for $10 at the Okanogan-Wenatchee NF headquarters office and at all ranger district offices until January 1.

The price for digital maps will not increase. They can be downloaded at http://www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store.