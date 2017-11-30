Piano music is featured

PROSSER — Local pianist Sam Fickel will be playing holiday music during the open house at the Airfield Estates Winery from 2-5 p.m. Saturday in at the 560 Merlot Drive tasting room.
PROSSER — Local pianist Sam Fickel will be playing holiday music during the open house at the Airfield Estates Winery from 2-5 p.m. Saturday in at the 560 Merlot Drive tasting room.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment