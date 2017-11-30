State’s voters apathetic

— For the second time in two years, Washington’s November voter turnout has sunk to a new low.

The 2017 general election will pass into the history books with turnout of 37.1%, which is worse than last year’s all-time low of 38.45 percent. Prior to 2015, the record for worst turnout had belonged to 1985.

As in 2015, tiny Garfield County had the best turnout in the state, with 75.81% of registered voters participating, while Yakima County had the worst… 28.09%.