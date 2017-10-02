Judith “Judy” Frances Wyscaver Carrick was born in Superior, Neb., on Jan. 9, 1940, to Rex and Alta Wyscaver (nee Truex).

Judith died on Sept. 22, 2017.

In 1958, she graduated from Castle Rock High School in Washington, where she was a straight-A student and the class valedictorian. She attended Lower Columbia Junior College for two years before completing her education at Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, majoring in junior high education. It was at CWSC that she met her future husband, George Gray Carrick.

Judy graduated in 1962 and took a job teaching language art at Sunnyside Junior High School. He followed a year later and taught social studies at the same school. After their marriage in 1963, they purchased a home in Sunnyside and had one son, Chad, born 1969. George retired in 1994, but Judith continued teaching until 2007, completing 45 years in the classroom.

After formal retirement, she returned for one year as a “Retire/Rehire” teacher at Harrison Middle School, then continued to spend time at both middle schools in Sunnyside as a substitute teacher and as a classroom volunteer.

As a language arts, and later social studies, teacher, Judith was hardworking, conscientious, and always open to new ideas. When Sunnyside Junior High School transformed into Harrison Middle School, she served on transition committees and willingly accepted the challenge of teaching American history, as well as language arts in the new eighth grade two-period bloc.

Beginning in 1999, she also served as eighth grade bloc leader (department head) at Harrison. In 2006, she transferred to the newer middle school (Sierra Vista) and then returned to Harrison for the 2007-2008 school year.

As a substitute teacher, she spent time in Special Ed classrooms for the first time in her long career. Her classroom atmosphere was well-organized, smoothly run, kind and respectful of students, and her style was highly professional.

Judith was very involved in the community, but she spent a great deal of time with her husband and son, with whom she shared interests such as films, a variety of TV programs, books, current events, and caring for the animal members of the family. She read a lot, loved browsing in book stores, and participated in a local book club.

She and her late husband enjoyed trips to Rimrock Lake, the Pacific Coast, and Hawaii, as well as a trip to Indiana and Kentucky to visit her sister. She went with friends to New York City, Washington D.C., and Seattle. She enjoyed plays in Seattle, the Capitol Theatre in Yakima and Princess Theatre in Prosser. She attended the Town Hall lecture series in Yakima.

She was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (serving as lay reader, Eucharistic Minister, vestry member, representative to the yearly diocesan convention, and member of the Episcopal Church Women women’s group. Recently, she had been leading a Bible study group at Holy Trinity, but she also enjoyed meeting with the women’s group at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. She was an active member (and sometimes office holder) in a variety of community groups, including Delta Kappa Gamma, PEO, Friends of the Library, and the Sunnyside Museum Board.

She is survived by her son, Chad and her sister, Beverly Wayscaver Wattula of Crandall, Ind., as well as family pets Calli and Mia.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside at 1 p.m., Oct. 7.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Holy Trinity Memorial Fund.

Those wishing to sign Judy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.