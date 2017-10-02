Malinda Marie Telles-Cardenas, 47, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 28, 2017, in Seattle.

She was born March 18, 1970, in Toppenish.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Malinda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmithcom.



Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.