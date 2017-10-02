OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, October 2 – Meatball marinara sub sandwich, mixed vegetables, roasted red potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday October 3 – Chicken noodle casserole, peas, cauliflower, oranges, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, October 5 – Hungarian goulash, peas and carrots, tomato, cucumber and onion salad, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, October 6 – Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli Normandy, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, October 2 – Breakfast sausage pizza, apple juice, strawberries, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Yogurt, applesauce, orange juice, bug bites, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Fresh banana, apple juice, cinnamon toast crunch bar, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Apple juice, grapes, power ball doughnut, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 2 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, cucumber and carrot sticks, fruit cup, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Cheese pizza, cucumbers and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fresh strawberries, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed side salad with ranch dressing, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Cheese zombie, ranch potato wedges, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – Fish sticks, ranch potato wedges, pinto beans, cantaloupe, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, October 2 – Pop Tart, applesauce, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Fruit pocket, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Egg patty, biscuit, fruit cocktail, juice, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – French toast, sausage patty, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 2 – Chili, cheese stick, Fritos, cauliflower, cucumber, apricots, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Sunbutter and jelly, ranch flavored Doritos, broccoli, celery sticks, fruit cup, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Nacho cheese, corn chops, radishes, jicama sticks, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Corndog, baked beans, cauliflower, cherry tomato, watermelon, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – Bean and cheese burrito, green salad, cherry tomato, pears, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, October 2 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday October 3 – Pancakes sausage on a stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Cheese pretzel, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, October 6 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 2 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Nachos, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Pepperoni pizza, corn, cucumbers, pineapple, milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Chicken noodle soup, Romaine salad with ranch, mini pepper, peaches, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, milk.

Friday, October 6 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, potato smiles, broccoli, snack grapes, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 2 – Beef Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, red peppers, green beans, cookie packet, fruit cup variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, applesauce, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Cheese lasagna roll up, Romaine salad mix, broccoli, carroteenies, low fat ranch dressing, peach cup, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Whole grain tacos, beef taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, chopped onions, kidney beans, apple, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – Whole grain corndog, carroteenies, beets, celery sticks, fruit smoothies, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, October 2 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Breakfast bar or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – Breakfast bar combo, French toast sticks or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 2 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 3 – Lasagna with meat sauce, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 4 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, bakeable stealth fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, October 5 – Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, October 6 – Nachos with ground beef, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.