OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, October 2 – Meatball marinara sub sandwich, mixed vegetables, roasted red potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday October 3 – Chicken noodle casserole, peas, cauliflower, oranges, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, October 5 – Hungarian goulash, peas and carrots, tomato, cucumber and onion salad, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, October 6 – Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli Normandy, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 2 – Breakfast sausage pizza, apple juice, strawberries, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Yogurt, applesauce, orange juice, bug bites, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Fresh banana, apple juice, cinnamon toast crunch bar, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Apple juice, grapes, power ball doughnut, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 2 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, cucumber and carrot sticks, fruit cup, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Cheese pizza, cucumbers and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fresh strawberries, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed side salad with ranch dressing, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Cheese zombie, ranch potato wedges, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – Fish sticks, ranch potato wedges, pinto beans, cantaloupe, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 2 – Pop Tart, applesauce, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Fruit pocket, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Egg patty, biscuit, fruit cocktail, juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – French toast, sausage patty, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 2 – Chili, cheese stick, Fritos, cauliflower, cucumber, apricots, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Sunbutter and jelly, ranch flavored Doritos, broccoli, celery sticks, fruit cup, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Nacho cheese, corn chops, radishes, jicama sticks, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Corndog, baked beans, cauliflower, cherry tomato, watermelon, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – Bean and cheese burrito, green salad, cherry tomato, pears, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 2 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday October 3 – Pancakes sausage on a stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Cheese pretzel, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 6 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 2 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Nachos, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Pepperoni pizza, corn, cucumbers, pineapple, milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Chicken noodle soup, Romaine salad with ranch, mini pepper, peaches, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, milk.
Friday, October 6 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, potato smiles, broccoli, snack grapes, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 2 – Beef Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, red peppers, green beans, cookie packet, fruit cup variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, applesauce, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Cheese lasagna roll up, Romaine salad mix, broccoli, carroteenies, low fat ranch dressing, peach cup, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Whole grain tacos, beef taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, chopped onions, kidney beans, apple, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – Whole grain corndog, carroteenies, beets, celery sticks, fruit smoothies, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, October 2 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Breakfast bar or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – Breakfast bar combo, French toast sticks or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, October 2 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, October 3 – Lasagna with meat sauce, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, October 4 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, bakeable stealth fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, October 5 – Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, October 6 – Nachos with ground beef, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment