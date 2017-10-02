Terri Ann Steinberg, 62, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 10, 2017, in Yakima.

She was born July 14, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Minn. Terri attended Camden and Greenway High Schools and West Valley College. She served as an U.S. Army nurse.

She was the daughter of James Milton Sternberg (deceased) and the mother of Arien Delano Steinberg (deceased).

She is survived by her mother, Audrey J. Orlando, her siblings, Holly Dumont and Cirie Orlando, and her aunts Janis Reed and Carol Karppi.

She was a loving sister and generous to all that knew her. She will be missed by her many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 8, 2017, at Calvary Lutheran Church of Sunnyside. Refreshments will be served following the service.

An additional memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey, Minn. in November. Terri will be interred in a private ceremony at the farm where she lived for many years in San Martin, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: The Ladies Society - Attn: Anne Koch, Calvary Lutheran Church, 305 Grandview Ave., Sunnyside, WA 98944.