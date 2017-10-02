Thomas L. Dekker, 79, of Sunnyside, went to receive his eternal reward on Sept. 27, 2017.

Tom was born March 26, 1938 in Wapato, the son of Terus and Callie (Church) Dekker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nelle (Barrett) Dekker in 2003.

Tom was an LPN in Sunnyside for more than 30 years. He also spent time as a Ranger for the US Forest service.

Tom loved to fish and hunt.

He is survived by his son Thomas L. Dekker Jr. and wife Melissa and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

