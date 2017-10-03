Apolinar Villegas Sr., 58, Mabton, died Sept. 28, 2017 in Kennewick.

He was born Aug. 26, 1959 in Powell, Wyo.

A memorial liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by an inurnment at the Mabton City Cemetery.

A reception will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside after Inurnment.

