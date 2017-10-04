Agencies seek comment on irrigation valve replacement

— The federal Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking comments on the proposed removal and replacement of the existing Upper Snow Lake tunnel water discharge control valve.

The water control structure is located on land managed by Fish and Wildlife in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area.

The valve cannot meet capacity needed by the Icicle and Peshastin irrigation districts, and Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, officials said, noting the agency is evaluating the environmental impacts of replacing the valve.

The draft EA is available online at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/programs/ea/wash/snowlake/index.html.

Written comments may be sent to Stephen Kolk, Wenatchee Subbasin liaison, Bureau of Reclamation, 301 Yakima St., Room 319, Wenatchee, WA 98801-2966, or emailed to BOR-PNR-SnowLakeEA@usbr.gov no later than Oct. 17.

For questions about the project, call Kolk at 509-667-8494.