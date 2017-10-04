Apolinar “Polo” Villegas Sr, 58, of Mabton passed away Sept. 28, 2017. in Kennewick with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 26, 1959, in Powell Wyo. As a young boy his family moved from Wyoming to Washington where they made their home in Mabton. He attended school in Mabton, where he graduated from high school and after graduation, “Polo” attended trade school in Bellingham to become an automotive technician.

“Polo” was especially proud of his only son, Apolinar “Polo” Jr. and his five grandchildren.

“Polo was one of four boys; Ernie Villegas, Rosalio “Chalo” Villegas, and Ralph Villegas. He also had three sisters; Beatrice Pina, Dolores Perez, and Lydia Pena. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by an inurnment at the Mabton City Cemetery.

A reception will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside after inurnment.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.