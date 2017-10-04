Benton City man walks away from crash

KENNEWICK — A Benton City man escaped injury Tuesday after being involved in a three-vehicle crash.
Christopher R. Dunn, 19, was eastbound on state Highway 240 in a 2000 Ford Focus when his car was struck from behind by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup at about 2:58 p.m., the Washington State Patrol reported.
The impact pushed his vehicle into a third vehicle, a 1994 Chevrolet Corsica, driven by Riley M. Volmer, 16, of West Richland.
The driver of the vehicle responsible for the crash, Juventino Ramirez-Rodriguez, 30, of Pasco, was injured and transported to Trios Health.
He was cited for second-degree negligent driving, the patrol said. Dunn was cited for following too close.
All drivers were wearing seatbelts and neither alcohol nor drugs were factors, police said.
