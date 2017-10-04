Candidate drops out

MABTON — A woman who was giving politics her first shot has dropped out a City Council race due to an illness.
Diana Castaneda was challenging incumbent Oping P. Huston for council seat No. 1.
Castaneda said yesterday she became ill during the last three months and cannot continue the race.
“I never had the opportunity to make any changes or get involved because I worked day and night to provide for my family,” she’d written previously in her candidacy statement. “Now that I am retired, I would like to do my part and help make Mabton the beautiful place I know that it can be.”
Castaneda’s name will remain on the ballot because the deadline for candidates withdrawing passed in May.
