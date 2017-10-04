It’s not the time to inject gun politics

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

Shameful.

In a word, that’s how we describe Gov. Jay Inslee’s politicization of the Las Vegas, Nev., mass shooting Sunday night.

In a statement released by his office yesterday, our governor injected his political view on gun control into the tragic attack on concert-goers at a Jason Aldean concert during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The attack left 59 dead, so far, and more than 500 injured on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night.

To make matters worse, Inslee declares, “It’s a different story here in Washington state.”

But is it really. Did the governor forget the 2014 shooting in Marysville that left six teenagers (including the shooter) dead? Did he already forget that our state had eight mass shootings last year alone? And what about the recent Sept. 13 shootings at Freeman High School in the small town of Rockford?

The governor crows about our state’s “common-sense laws to strengthen background checks and empower families to keep guns away from a loved one in crisis.” But our state is not immune from gun violence. And the gun-control measures enacted in recent years have not been proven to halt any gun violence.

Now is not the time for Gov. Inslee to kowtow to the gun control lobby. And it’s not the time for the governor to take a page from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s playbook, which says, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

There are several Eastern Washington families feeling the personal impact of the Las Vegas shooting. The last thing they want to hear is a governor’s political posturing for the national spotlight and big-money westside donors.

Rather than using the tragedy to further a gun-control agenda in our state Legislature this coming session, we’d rather see the governor lead efforts to resolve the fiasco that is the state Supreme Court’s Hirst decision.

The governor says he’s “done waiting for the ‘right time’ to talk about it (more gun control).” Well, here east of the Cascades, we’re done listening to the gun-control diatribe.