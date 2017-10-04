Malinda Marie Telles-Cardenas, 47, of Sunnyside, passed away on Sept. 28, 2017 in Seattle.

Malinda was born on March 18, 1970, in Toppenish, the daughter of Maria Luisa (Pacheco) and Juan Manuel Cardenas. She received her education in Sunnyside.

She loved to dance and cherished time spent with her grandchildren, they made her world complete.

Malinda was a member of the Catholic Church.

Malinda is survived by her daughter, Maria Irene Cardenas, five grandchildren, Franky Garduño, Brayan Garduño, Johnathan Garduño Charlie Garduño and Malinda Idalie Garcia. She is also survived by sister, Olivia Cardenas and brothers Noe Mejia and Pablo Mejia.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Luisa Pacheco and Juan Manuel Cardenas, grandparents Refugio and Petra Cardenas.

Viewing and visitation was held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.3, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.