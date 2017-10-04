Quantitative easing should stop

If we continue quantitative easing, (i.e. “money printing”), then we might have runaway inflation which will cause the markets to plunge by 70 percent or more.

Perhaps we can make this less severe or shorten the time if we end quantitative easing now. We should all urge congressmen, President Trump and the Federal Reserve to end quantitative easing right away.

In addition, we should write to our friends and relatives, as well as newspaper readers, urging them to urge Congress, the president and Federal Reserve to end the quantitative easing. We should also urge them to write to their friends and relatives, and newspaper readers, and so on.

Alex Sokolow, Santa Monica, Calif.