Spokane team leads golf tournament

— A Spokane-based team leads the PNW Pro-Amateur Championship golf tournament by one stroke.

The team of PGA Professional Jeff Gove and amateur Darren Slackman of The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course leads by one stroke after firing Four-Ball scores of 61, 11 under par.



They lead by two strokes over 2011 Champions Brian Thornton of Meridian Valley and amateur Todd Densley, and the team of Russell Grove of North Idaho College and amateur Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake, Idaho.

The event is one of nearly 100 new and existing amateur tournaments across the 41 PGA of America Sections nationwide being linked together to form the Pro-Am Series.



National created the tournaments to help further the PGA of America’s mission to grow interest and participation in the game of golf at local levels.



The Series will run February through October 2017.