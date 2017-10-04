Stop protesting, join police ranks

I know you are concerned with the current unrest in our nation today, brought on by some NFL players refusing to stand during the playing of our National Anthem at NFL games.



Well, I think I’ve got the answer to this problem and I think it will heal the rift — it’s so simple I don’t know why I didn’t think of it before. Would you kindly pass this on to all those protesting NFL athletes?

Are you kneeling when the National Anthem is played because you feel police do not treat all races equally? While some Americans would probably agree, they would also say there is a better way to deal with the issue.

Many Americans think you are disrespecting our flag, and the brave Americans who gave their lives for your freedom and your luxurious way of life.

If you are really serious, then quite your $2 million a year job and become a police officer. Don’t just protest, do something and make a change.

While most police are competent, highly professional people, there are bad officers. But police departments, especially those in our larger cities, are always looking for young, intelligent and able-bodied applicants.

Become a police officer and see exactly what the job entails. Walk a beat in a crime-ridden neighborhood, and deal with gangs, drug dealers, killers and rapists. But, more importantly, identify and help weed out the racist, incompetent and stupid law enforcement officers.

Douglas Stenzel, U.S. Navy retired, The Villages, Fla