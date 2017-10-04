Tom Paul deserved better coverage

As a person who grew up in Sunnyside, I was so upset when I saw the Sept. 27 edition and Managing Editor Ted Escobar’s completely inappropriate coverage of Tom Paul.
Tom was a valuable member of our community; he was a businessman. I had limited contact with Tom with his fruit and flower stand. But every time I did, he was very polite and friendly.
Tom was also a family man. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. I believe that The Daily Sun and Ted owes the Paul family a public apology. This is not the kind of paper I want.
Kelly Martin-Carter, Granger
