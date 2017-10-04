Tom Paul story was inappropriate

I read the Sept. 27 story about Tom Paul committing suicide.

This is the most disgusting, heartless, cruel, thing that you could ever do to the family. If you have never experienced suicide, you have no idea what it does to those left behind. The family is going through the guilt, “what ifs” and “if onlys.”

For Mr. Escobar to exploit the family is inexcusable. Since you, the editor, is responsible for the content of the paper, it falls on you. I know that many people are upset about this.



If your paper had an ounce of integrity, something like this would never happen. Integrity is hard to attain and if you had any shred of it, it has gone now.

Please do not do that to anyone else and publish an apology.



Karen Anderson, Camas