Harrison Middle School
Harrison Middle School September Students of the Month are, front row, left to right, Tania Espindola-Mendoza, Pablo Chavez, Adrian Sandoval, Mya Castilleja, Maniya Bueno and Daniel Farias; second row: Soraida Ruiz, Damian Smasne, Bella Romero, Melia Alvarez, Kendall Rasmusson, Mackenzie Chambers and Shaslyn Rios; third row: Vanessa Galvan-Nunez, Laith Wajeeh, Daisy Parra, Jadon Benitez and Michael Castro. Not pictured: Fatima Pacheco, Anna Garcia-Quintero, Nathaniel Berk and Isaias Villa-Marquez.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment