Inslee to celebrate reservoir opening

— Gov. Jay Inslee will be on hand today to celebrate the completion of the Roza Irrigation District’s re-regulation reservoir.

The Roza Irrigation District Board of Directors and Inslee were scheduled to hail the $26 million conservation project at a 10:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The re-regulation reservoirs will store water halfway down Roza Canal to ensure adequate irrigation water to user demand is higher-than-normal, officials said.

It also serves as a conservation measure, Roza manage Scott Revell said. Without it, some water might be spilled as overflow.

Construction of the project began in July 2013 and was just completed, engineer Wayne Sonnichsen said.

According to Sonnichsen, the irrigation district pumps between 125-150 cubic feet of water per second to its users during spring months.

Approximately 125 cubic feet per second will be diverted to the reservoir when it is completed.

The re-regulation reservoir will be about 70 feet deep and will hold 1,600 acre-feet of water.

The site, north of and near where Washout and Erickson Roads meet, was selected because lake bed deposits already in existence there, officials said.

The plan was to use the lake bed deposits as a liner for the reservoir, but instead it was used as a secondary liner.

The reservoir will on line next year.