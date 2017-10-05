Meteorologist: Snowy winter in the forecast

If you didn’t get wet enough last winter, you might this winter.

AcccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a lot of precipitation for the Pacific Northwest in the coming months. With a weak La Niña predicted to develop, the northwest and the Rockies are set to receive an abundance of precipitation, lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

The prediction was part of Pastelok’s general forecast for the country.

The northeast and Mid-Atlantic will receive more snow than normal, too.

Parts of the South will be warmer-than-usual, perhaps frost-free, Paselok said.

The Midwest will be colder than the East and California and Texas will be unstable, temperature-wise, but dry mostly, he said. The northwest and the Rockies will be wet.

“I think the Bitterroot chain, all the way down to the Wasatch region in the central and northern Rockies, has a good shot to be above normal on snowfall this season,” Pastelok said.

The Cascades may also see abundant snowfall.

“It’s a good area to head out to if you’re a big skier,” Pastelok said.