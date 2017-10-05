Outlook Elementary School September Students of the Month

Outlook Elementary School
Outlook Elementary September Students of the Month are front row, left to right: Diana Romero, Paula Guzman, Guadalupe Soberanes, Hugo Jimenez, Rosalyn Tapia, Leo Cuellar, Alonzo Limonteco, Samuel Prado and Daniel Estrada; Second row: Aryanna Sotelo, Christian Sandoval, Juan Diego Diaz, Suheidy Cardoso, Brisa Fernandez and Ailynn Ceballos; third row: Liliana Cardenas, Alejandro Castaneda, Davian Mendoza, Dayanara Bracamontes, Isabel Ayala, Makenna Castro, Evelyn Nava, Cindy Southwick and Kalib Ledesma; fourth row: Hector Montejano, Naomi Ramirez, Shiloh Sanchez, Cecilia Estrada, Giselle Salgado and Anthony Marin; back row: Ariana Jimenez, Mikenzee Sanchez, Arely Torres, Omar Gomez, Yair Licona, Heraclio Mendoza, Ivan Mendoza and Bendiso Valencia.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment