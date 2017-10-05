Pioneer Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School September Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Leonardo Campos, Mariah Mancilla, Giovanie Huerta, Jaylynn Simmons, Anayah Zuniga, Carlos-Ruiz-Martinez, Yunness Ramos, Payton Perales, Eric Aguirre and Melissa Hernandez-Bazan; second row: Gavin Montelongo, Adrian Cuevas-Gonzalez, Leslie Servin, Emily Ramirez, Deen Sarameh, Melanie Ramos, Mauricio Ruiz, Alejandro Campos, Aleah Inguez, Mario Bustamante and Jorge Romero; back row: Monique Balverde, Julissa Ramos, Madelyn Villalobos, Veronica Gonzalez, Emma Farias, Yesenia Gutierrez, Jose Cortez, Diana Morfin, Valeria Alvarado, Autianna Fernandez and Victor Cerda-Negrete. Not pictured are Ricardo Carrillo-Alcantar and Lissandro Delgado.
