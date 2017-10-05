Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

October 3

Fraud on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Hit and run crash on Ash Street at East Second Street.

Recovered stolen property on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Conestoga Way.

Resident dispute on Wolfe Lane.

October 4

Assist agency on North Street.

Assist agency on West Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

October 3

Theft on E Street.

Vehicle prowl on East First Street.

Assist agency on Maple Street at Glade Road.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road at Price Road.

October 4

Court order violation on E Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

October 3

Assist agency on Maple Street at Glade Road.

Assist agency on Rose Street.

Traffic stop on Seventh Avenue at Washington Street.

October 4

Domestic disturbance on North Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

October 3

Theft on Asparagus Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Welfare check on South Ninth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on South Fourth Street.

Transport to Yakima County Jail.

Hit and run crash on Outlook Road at Scoon Road.

Theft on Waneta Road.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on West South Hill Road.

Harassment on East Ida Belle Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Rouse Road.

Burglary on South Sixth Street.

Transport on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road at Price Road.

October 4

Warrant service on Tacoma Avenue.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Domestic disturbance on West Edison Avenue

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

October 3

Non-injury crash on South Camas Avenue.

Found property on North Frontage Road.

Harassment on East Eighth Street at South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist resident on South Camas Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Donald Road.

Non-injury crash on Ivy Street at Donald Wapato Road.

Domestic disturbance on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on South Yakima Avenue.

Civil matter on North Wasco Avenue at West Elizabeth.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

October 3

Non-injury crash on North Outlook Road at Van Belle Road.

Domestic disturbance on Ingalls Lane, Wapato.

Theft on Division Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Gurley Road, Granger.

Theft on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Vehicle theft on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at & West Park.

Sex crime on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

ZILLAH POLICE

October 3

Information on Sixth Street.

October 4

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

Oct. 3, 2017

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Vanessa G. Alcocer Madrigal, dob: 8/28/0; failure to stop in intersection, fined $136.

Luis Angel Amezcua, dob: 2/27/00; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, fined $100; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550.

Alejandro Garcia Mercado, dob: 2/3/80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550. Failed to appear.

Victor Garcia, dob: 7/28/47; child under 13 backseat required. Fined $136.

Jamie Jesse Gonzalez, dob: 6/7/99; improper passing on the left side, fined $136.

Meghan Marguerite Marquez, dob: 5/14/96; Failure to yield the right of way. Sentenced to traffic school.

Theodore Barton Raihl, dob: 8/1/66; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250.

Rosa Rivera, dob: 5/29/72; failed to wear safety belt, fined $136.

Lizbeth Guadalupe Rosales, dob: 2/26/90; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550. Failed to appear.

Prisca Suarez, Santiago, dob: 1/18/64; failed to yield the right of way, fined $187.

Martha Fernandez Vargas, dob: 12/21/64; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $250.

Dominga Abelina Chavez, dob: 10/23/81; operating motor vehicle without insurances, fined $250.

Nancy Selene Sandoval, dob; 2/13/91; failed to stop at intersection/stop sign, fined $100.

Stephanie Garcia, dob: 6/15/93; operating motor vehicle without insurance, fined $550. Failed to appear.

Jesus Mata, dob: 9/3/92; operating motor vehicle without insurance, speeding 5 mph over the limit, third degree driving while license suspended. Summons issued for each charge.

DISMISSALS

Vanessa G. Alcocer Madrigal, dob: 8/28/00; violation of instructional permit, dismissed.

Claudia Monica S. Guzman, dob: 9/7/80; no valid operator’s license with valid ID, dismissed.

Rosa Rivera, dob: 5/29/72; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Prisca Suarez, Santiago, dob: 1/18/64; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Sabrina Lee Cruz, dob; 1/24/83; failure to transfer title within 45 days, dismissed.

Harpreet Singh, dob: 1/11/96; drug paraphernalia prohibited, dismissed. False statement to public servant, dismissed.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Ismael Antonio Zavala, dob: 12/19/74; driving while license suspended. failed to appear, dismissed.

Shane Michael Curtiss, dob: 2/12/99; no valid operator’s license without ID, failed to appear. Warrant issued.

Richard John De Leon, dob: 12/28; second degree driving while licenses suspended. Failed to appear. Warrant $1,500.

Fernando Carmona Farias, dob: 12/14/93; third degree driving while license suspended, failed to appear. Forfeit bail bond, $2,500. Warrant issued.

Stephanie Garcia, dob: 6/15/93; third degree driving while license suspended, failed to appear. Warrant $1,500.

Cruz Lopez Campos, dob: 5/3/85; third degree driving while licenses suspended. Failed to appear. Warrant $1,500. Improper lane change, fined $136.

ARRAIGNMENT

Luis E. Bireles, dob: 8/22/00; no valid operator’s license without ID. Failed to appear. Dismissed.

Jonathan Lincoln Russell, dob: 6/11/89; third degree theft. Failed to appear. Warrant $2,500.

Becky Ariella Solis, dob: 12/2/91; three counts of no contact/protection order violation. first degree criminal trespass. Failed to appear. Warrant $1,500.

Becky Ariella Solis, dob: 12/2/91; two counts of violation of no contact/protection order, Warrant $1,500 on each count.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Bridget Erin Duffy, dob: 8/11/80; first degree criminal trespassing, third degree theft; pled guilty/found guilty, sentenced 365/340 days each count. Given credit for time served.

Jesus Mata, dob: 9/3/92; fourth degree assault. Summons issued. Third degree driving while license suspended. Summons issued.

Benjamin Mujica, dob: 6/25/83; fourth degree assault. Set for jury.

Efrain Nava Pineda, dob: 1/17/69; first degree negligent driving. Sentenced to 90/90, fined $250 plus costs.

David Tim Rivera Jr., dob: 10/15/94; first degree negligent driving, pled guilty/found guilty. Sentenced 90/90 days. Fined $250 plus costs.

Harpreet Singh, dob: 1/11/96; third degree theft; pled guilty/found guilty. Sentenced 364/330 days.