Ramiro G. Perez, 64, Everett, died Sept. 20, 2017, in Richland.

He was born March 30, 1953, in Donna, Texas. He was a former lower valley resident.

A Memorial Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, with inurnment to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Ramiro’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.