Scooteney, Summer Falls camping areas to close for season

OTHELLO — Two federal Bureau of Reclamation recreational facilities in Central Washington will be closing for the winter season.
Scooteney Park campground in Franklin County and Summer Falls Day Use Recreation Area in Grant County will be shut down Oct. 17, officials said. The day-use area and boat ramps at Scooteney will remain open until snow falls.
Both will next spring, officials said.
Summer Falls is located 36 miles north of Moses Lake on the north end of Billy Clapp Lake near state Highway 28.
Scooteney Park is located 36 miles south of Moses Lake on state Highway 17.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment