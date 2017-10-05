Scooteney, Summer Falls camping areas to close for season

— Two federal Bureau of Reclamation recreational facilities in Central Washington will be closing for the winter season.

Scooteney Park campground in Franklin County and Summer Falls Day Use Recreation Area in Grant County will be shut down Oct. 17, officials said. The day-use area and boat ramps at Scooteney will remain open until snow falls.

Both will next spring, officials said.

Summer Falls is located 36 miles north of Moses Lake on the north end of Billy Clapp Lake near state Highway 28.

Scooteney Park is located 36 miles south of Moses Lake on state Highway 17.