— Diana Castaneda was excited about her first political race, and Oping Hutson was looking to retain her City Council seat.

But in less than two days, both had to drop out of their contest for council seat No. 1 due to serious illness.

The announcement that Castaneda was dropping out came Tuesday. Hutson’s daughter, Amy Hutson, made her mother’s announcement yesterday.

Both candidates’ names will remain on the ballot, and one will technically be declared the winner. But neither plans to take the seat.

Castaneda said she became ill in the last three months and worsened as time passed. She declined to say what her illness is.

Hutson was diagnosed with lung cancer in August.

“It was sudden,” Amy Hutson said, noting the oncologist put Oping Hutson on a radiation plan of nine treatments, and she did not appear to improve.

“It metathesized. She’s pretty weak and just tired,” Amy Hutson said. “She’s home with family.”

Amy Hutson plans to go to the next City Council meeting and announce her mother is no longer be able to serve.

Oping Hutson is in her third term on the council.