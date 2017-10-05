Understanding abuse training workshop set

— A day-long training to “understanding abuse and those who perpetrate it” is being offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave, Granger.

The training is offered by Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services, and is open to anyone, who works in the health, mental health, law enforcement, court officials, school employees,, corrections, treatment providers and victims advocates, Center Executive Director Leticia Garcia said.

Others who may benefit from the training are home visitors child care providers and child protective service caseworkers.

Instructor will be Rose Roberson, a licensed mental health counselor and a certified domestic violence treatment provider. The class scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register, call 509-837-6689. There is a fee for materials.