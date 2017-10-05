William “Bill” F. Todd, 85, of Grandview died Oct. 1, 2017, in Prosser.

He was born April 2, 1932, in Yakima.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at the Bethany Community Church, 201 Birch Ave., Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Bill’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.