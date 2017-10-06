City court cases nixed

— About 10 people have walked out of Municipal Court recently free of charges or conviction for misdemeanor crimes they may have committed.

They had to be dismissed because Granger didn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute the crimes at that time. Those crimes were not spelled out in the Municipal Code.

This does not affect felony crimes. Granger can arrest individuals, and then pass on the cases to the superior court system.

According to Richard Stirling of the Yakima law firm Hall and Gilliland, contracted as public defenders, Granger made a “simple mistake that carries grave consequences.”

It was Hall and Gilliland who brought the problem to the attention of the city. The city started working on the corrections back in May.

It turned out that Granger was arresting, prosecuting, convicting and fining or incarcerating individuals for crimes the city did not have in its municipal code

It did not matter that they were state law. Granger didn’t give itself the jurisdiction to prosecute these crimes, Stirling said.

For instance, Stirling said, Granger did not have wording in the Municipal Code that allowed it to prosecute the violation of a no-contact order.

Stirling doesn’t know how long this situation existed. It could be 20 years and beyond, he said.

Stirling said the City Council has repealed the entire Municipal Code and started over.

He believes Granger has jurisdictions that were missing now. But he said there are probably a few more recent cases that will need to be dismissed,

As far as old convictions in which Granger had no jurisdiction, Stirling has no idea what will happen.

Stirling said this problem was not brought to Granger’s attention by some outside agency. His company made the discovery.

Hall and Gilliland have a public defender contract With Union Gap. In the course of their work, they became aware of a case in Yelm that was lost because of a jurisdiction problem.

Stirling said his bosses started to wonder if there might be a problem at Union Gap. It wasn’t big, but there was one, Stirling said.

“When we got the contract in Granger, we decided to check it out,” he said.

Stirling said the mistakes in Granger could happen anywhere and probably have.

Stirling said many communities adopt parts of state law and add their own laws in the Muncipal Code.

“The easy thing for municipalities would be to adopt the entire state code,”

Stirling said.

“It gets a little hairy if they don’t update their laws,” he added.

Simple assault on the Granger books until July called for up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Simple assault is now fourth-degree assault, and the penalties can be up to 354 days and $5,000.

The problems with the Municipal Code are fixed or soon will, “to the best of my knowledge,” Stirling said.