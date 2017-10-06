Civil Service sets meeting

GRANDVIEW — The city Civil Service Commission will meet in special session next Wednesday to discuss extending the police dispatcher eligibility list.
The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 207 W. Second St.
GRANDVIEW — The city Civil Service Commission will meet in special session next Wednesday to discuss extending the police dispatcher eligibility list.
The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 207 W. Second St.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment