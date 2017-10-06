Donald David Bieber, 62, passed away from this life to a better life on Sept. 13, 2017, after a brave and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Don loved life and lived it to the fullest. Don’s love for his children, grandchildren, siblings, family and friends were the reason he fought so hard to beat his illness.

Don was born Jan. 4, 1955, to Fred and Christina Bieber, the youngest of a family of eight children. He received his education in Sunnyside. In 1981, he married Patricia Nostrant and together they had four children. He and his family lived in or around Sunnyside for many years.

Don lived a very interesting life, having worked at various trades, including farm work, as a drywall installer, cabinet maker and floor covering installer for his brothers Jim and Dick Bieber. Most of his working life, Don drove trucks for long haul trucking companies and his finished his trucking career driving for Ready Mix Concrete and Gravel trucks in the Tri-Cities.

Don loved the outdoors, was an avid boater, fisherman, hunter, golfer, and motorcyclist. He loved playing cards for fun and at casinos where he enjoyed spending his leisure time. Those who knew Don knew he had a heart of gold and a willingness to always be there to reach out a helping hand when needed.

Don is survived by his three sons: Jason and Angela, Chad and Jennifer, Kyle and Caiti, and his daughter Stacy and George York; five brothers Art, Dick, John, Jim and Fred, two sisters Berniece Langshaw and Carol Goodale, 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also by a very special, loving and caring friend Tara Brown, who was a Godsend to Don throughout his battles with his health problems.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred, mother Christina and one of his nieces who was very specials to him, Sandra Bieber Celius.

The family is celebrating Don’s life with a private gathering at a later date.

Those wishing to honor Don’s life may donate to the American Cancer Society in his name. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace without pain. God bless you Don.