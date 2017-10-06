IRS phone scam returns

YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of a phone scam of which he wants the public to be aware.
The automated call states that they are the IRS and that they have an arrest warrant and that your property and person are under surveillance. They are asking you to call them back at a number with a 206 (Seattle) area code.
The Sheriff’s Office has determined that this incident is clearly a phone scam, Chief Civil Deputy Ed Levesque said.
