Lower valley volleyball teams win matches

— The Spartans defeated La Salle, 3-1, Thursday night, and just up the road in Wapato, Grandview did the same against the Wolves.

The Spartans' 24-14, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19 rout of the Lightning was led by several team members.

Emma Stewart had 10 kills; Kaitlyn Roettger had 24 digs and 23 perfect passes; Lily Stewart had 18 kills; Naya Roettger had 34 assists and 15 digs; Nizhoni Tallman had 24 digs and 15 perfect passes; and Sophie Blodgett had 18 digs, 23 perfect passes and was 22-23 serving.

The win improved Granger's record to 4-3, 6-3.

The 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 win over the Wolves was the first conference victory.

Leading the match were Bailey Duis with 20 kills, 3 aces and 19 digs; Cassidy Eucker with 8 aces, 28 digs and 8 kills; Karina Fajardo with 7 kills, 4 aces and 18 digs; and Alexandra Garcia with 23 assists.