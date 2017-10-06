Macho Man Monday

SUNNYSIDE — Homecoming week begins in earnest Monday for the Grizzlies.
School spirit will exhibited in the hallways, and the public can join in the activities by cheering on their favorite graduating class that night during the Macho Man volleyball contest.
The competition takes place in the Sunnyside High School gym at 7 p.m.
Further competitions and activities will be in the Monday edition of The Daily Sun.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment