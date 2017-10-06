Man stabbed, suspect flees

TOPPENISH — Police are investigating a Wednesday night stabbing that left one man hospitalized.
Officers were called to Toppenish Community Hospital at about 10:23 p.m. by medical officials reporting a stabbing victim in the emergency room.
The alleged stabbing took place in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street after a verbal dispute relating to the victim’s girlfriend, a police report said.
The victim was stabbed in the stomach, the report said, noting they know who the suspect is, but are withholding his name until he is apprehended.
