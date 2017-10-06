Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Margarita Sarmiento-Guzman went to be in arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Margarita was born on Oct. 25, 1945, in Durango, Mexico the daughter of Gregoria (Cabal) and Francisco Guzman. She received her education in Mexico. On June 13, 1970, she married the love of her life, Jose Guzman Sr. in Santa Cruz, Durango, Mexico. In 1972, the family moved to Whittier, Calif., until 2006 when they settled in Granger.

Margarita was a very active member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. She enjoyed cooking, music and cherished time spent with all her family.

Margarita is survived by her beloved husband, Jose Sarmiento Sr. of Granger; daughters Norma Morales (Salvador) of Outlook and Alba Beltran (Ernesto) of Granger, sons Salvador Sarmiento (Kassandra) of Norwalk, Calif., and Jose Jr. Sarmiento (Karla Trejo) of Granger.

She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three brothers Roberto Guzman of Whittier, Calif., Epifanio Guzman (Rosario) and Ascuncio Guzman (Nazaria) all of Durango, Mexico. Margarita is preceded in death by her parents, Gregoria and Francisco Guzman, one sister and nine brothers.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger with burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Margarita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhoesmith.com

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.