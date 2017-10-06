Reservoir unveiled

— Gov. Jay Inslee took time out of his schedule yesterday to help dedicate the new Roza Re-Regulation Reservoir off Erickson Road, north of Sunnyside.

Located on an ancient lakebed, the new “lake” is the largest single water conservation project in the Yakima Basin and the West, Roza Irrigation District officials said yesterday at a public ribbon-cutting celebration.

The event included individuals who helped to make the project possible, including Inslee.

“I think we can all agree that the reflection on the water behind us reflects the optimism, leadership and collaboration efforts it took to create the Roza Re-Regulation Reservoir,” Inslee said.

He praised Roza Irrigation District’s Rod Van Gundy, for his vision in making the reservoir a priority.

As a congressman in 1994, Inslee introduced legislation to fund the second phase of the Yakima River Basin Project, which included the reservoir.

“Van Gundy had the vision for the reservoir, and I worked to get the Yakima River Basin Water Enhancement Project Phase II legislation passed,” Inslee said. “I enjoyed working with him and seeing his vision for this project.

“This reservoir is a legacy to everyone involved.”

The reservoir is proof of the foresight of farmers who wanted water to grow more crops here.

“It was not easy to push the vision of people like Van Gundy for the project,” Inslee said. “And, on the optimism of the leaders who looked for the water to grow crops.”

Van Gundy didn’t live to see completion of the reservoir — he died earlier this year.

But he knew it would be completed, said his family members, many of whom were on hand for the ceremonies.

The family was represented by Rod Van Gundy’s wife, Anna Van Gundy; daughters, Krysti Febus and Rhonda Crane; granddaughters, Emma Febus and Teagan Van Gundy, and Ashley Crane.

Christine Miller, the wife of the late Mike Miller was excited about the reservoir.

Mike Miller was a member of the Roza board of directors, along with the late Jerry Haak, who was also committed to the reservoir, she said.

“Mike died three years ago today, so it is fitting that this celebration is being held today,” his widow said. “He talked about the project all the time, saying it’s just over the hill.”

Mike Miller’s grandfather is considered the “Father of the Roza,” having been involved in the early 1940s,

The $30 million reservoir will go online in the 2018 irrigation season, current Roza Director Scott Revell said.

The 1,600 acre-feet reservoir – 70 feet deep when full – is designed to reduce water divisions by an estimated 5,535-acre feet in full water years, engineering manager Wayne Sonnichsen said.

It is also designed to within stand a 100-year flood, he added.

The irrigation district still has to secure the area, officials said, noting a few cows had already tried to encroach on the reservoir.

The area will be fenced off to prevent damage to its 6 mm liner, officials said.