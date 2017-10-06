Ross Dress For Less open for business

— Today is the day many shoppers have been anxiously awaiting since winter.

Ross Dress for Less opens its doors at the Mid Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway.

Remodeling of the space for Ross started in late winter. The 19,000 square-foot store is stocked and ready to go.

A small sign on the window recently directed job seekers to apply online.

Today will be a soft opening. Tomorrow there will be a grand opening, including a ribbon cutting.

“The Sunnyside location was a great opportunity for us,” spokeswoman Connie Kao said in March.

“Every new Ross store is unique with the merchandise assortment it carries,” Kao said. “We encourage customers to come visit the new location to see what new and exciting bargains Ross has to offer.”

The company quietly announced the opening date in September, posting the opening day on its website.

The company opened 21 new “Dress for Less” stores and seven DD’s Discounts stores in 15 states in June and July, officials said. Plans for new locations include 70 new Ross and 20 new DD’s stores before year’s end.

“With this opening group, we continued to expand Ross and DD’s in both new and existing markets,” company president Jim Fassio said in July. “Over the long-term, Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and DD’s can become a chain of 500 stores.”

Other businesses in the mall have been anxiously awaiting the opening of the new retailer, which will be one of the main stores in the mall.

The owners of those stores believe Ross will bring more walk-in traffic, and therefore more customers for them, as well.

“When deciding on any given location, we consider a variety of factors, including targeted demographics that are in sync with our core customer, population density, great visibility and high traffic counts,” Kao said.

The company also has stores in Union Gap and the Tri-Cities.