Theft suspect goes to court

GRANDVIEW — A Benton City man appeared in court yesterday after allegedly attempting to sell an air conditioner reported stolen from the city last February.
Christopher Michael Cardenas, 34, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson yesterday, charged with second-degree possession of stolen property.
Cardenas was arrested Wednesday at Blehyl’s store, 940 E. Wine Country Road, after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen Ameristar air conditioning system back to its original owner. He was also scheduled to appear in Benton County Superior Court for sentencing on another matter, the police report said.
