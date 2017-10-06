Theft suspect taken to jail

SUNNYSIDE — Police booked a Yakima man into jail Tuesday on several charges.
Derrick Shane McKinney, 30, of 20 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, No. 71, was arrested here.
He was booked into the city jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
On Monday, Bridget Erin Duffy, 37, was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
The police report listed her address as “general delivery.”
