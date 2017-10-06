Tractor operator rescued

— For the second time in two days, a tractor operator was injured in an agriculture-related incident and transported to a hospital.

Yesterday afternoon’s incident occurred on North Granger Road, just north of Orchardvale Road.

According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Sanderson, the incident was under investigation at press time.

“He (the driver) was southbound and lost controlled,” he said at the scene, noting the tractor and trailer it was towing went off the road and overturned in swale.

“He was pinned under the tractor,” he said. Other details were not available at press time.

The name, age and hometown of the driver were not available before press time.

The incident was the second in which a tractor operator was injured by his vehicle in

just two days in Yakima County.

On Tuesday, a tractor incident left one man in serious condition in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old Yakima man was working in the 1000 block of Thompson Road, in an orchard near Cowiche when he was run over by his tractor.

An incident reported said the tractor driver struck an apple bin on another tractor and he lost control.

The driver jumped from the tractor and he chased it, but fell, the report said.

He was run over by one of the wheels, the report said.

The identity of that tractor driver has yet to be released to the public.