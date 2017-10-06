0

Working on the railroad

Frank Soliz Jr. of Wapato digs a trench under railroad tracks yesterday at Outlook as Columbia Basin Railroad machinery unloads replacement ties. The crew is continuing toward Granger.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Friday, October 6, 2017

