Artz-Fox Elementary School
Mabton’s Artz-Fox Elementary School September Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Ashley Lopez, Francisco Quintero, Jayla Vela, Jaicee Zavala, Evelyn Valencia, Genesis Arceo, Angel Rivera, Victoria Adame, Milania Gonzalez, Kimberly Moreno, Jaylen Tzib, Amber Velasquez and Fatima Barrios; second row: Jasmin Armenta, Evelyn Avila, Jacqueline Zamudio, Elisa Flores, Max Mejia, Adrian Calixto, Griselda Meraz Munguia, Sandy Godinez and Jacquelin Nunez Quesada; back row: Abril Guevara, Karen Moreno, Yaricza Moreno and Belen Barragan. Not pictured is Jacqueline Chavez.
